LYONS: Susan N. Bates, age 63, died March 11,2021.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday March 28, 1-4 pm, at the Lyons Community Center.

Sue was born in Lyons on Dec. 17, 1957, daughter of Richard & Beatrice Cuyler Norris.

Survived by 2 sons, Terry Norris of Livonia & Richard (Donna) Egnor of Wolcott, 5 grandchildren, sister Paula Norris of Lyons, several nieces & nephews.

Predeceased by her parents, son Michael Egnor, sister Debra Miller, brothers, Steven & Dennis Norris. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons