Bauer, Carl Glen

WALWORTH: Devoted Husband, Father, Brother, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and a friend to many, was reunited with the love of his life on December 10, 2021, just one short week after his beloved wife Irene, at the age of 77.

Throughout his life, Carl always looked forward to traveling to Myrtle Beach, S.C. with his wife Irene. Carl enjoyed many activities including gardening, board games, and camping with his family. He was also fond of going to many local Farmers Markets, watching NASCAR and collecting Diecast Stock Cars of various sizes and eras. Carl loved Wheelhorse Tractors and preferred to use them to mow his lawn.

As mentioned, Carl was proceeded by his beautiful wife of 57 years, Irene. He is survived by his Daughters Wendy Herman and Amy Hook (Chris Hook), Son; Michael Bauer (Kelly Bauer). Grandchildren; Mark Baker (Cate Baker), Ashley Rivas (Damen Rivas), Nick Bauer, Tiffany Herman, Amanda Bauer, and Brandon Herman. Great Grandchildren; Lucas Bauer, Maveryk Baker and Rylynn Rivas. As well as 2 brothers and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Funeral services will be private with interment at Macedon Village Cemetery. Donations in memory of Carl can be made to the American Cancer Society. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.