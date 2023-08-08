MARION: Beadle, Arloa Gail Everdyke: Entered into everlasting life August 05, 2023 at the age of 83. Arloa was the seventh of nine children born to Leonard and Elsie (VanderMerlin) Everdyke. Her early years began in Ontario, NY until the family moved to the family farm in Macedon, NY. She married her high school sweetheart, George Beadle, Sr., in July 1957 and eventually the two moved to Palmyra where they raised their three children. Arloa returned to high school and earned her diploma in 1963. After her children were all of school age, she went to work as a bookkeeper for her brother in his fuel oil business, then worked with Anson Johnson at Johnson’s Pharmacy. She was a secretary and receptionist for a local podiatry doctor in Newark before retiring to take care of her husband and foster children. Arloa was actively involved in her children’s lives, having served as a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, as well as a Den Mother in Cub Scouts. She loved to cook and bake for her family and friends and cherished times spent with them around the dinner table. She learned quilting from her mother-in-law and made many quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also loved to knit and crochet and was an avid reader, until recently. Arloa was predeceased by her parents, Leonard and Elsie, her husband George Sr., brothers Cliff, Allen, and Norman Everdyke, several sisters-in-law, father-in-law Clifford (Thelma) and mother-in-law Virginia Beadle. She is survived by her children George Jr (Kim), Diane Peters (Mike), Rebecca Franke and friend David Muckey, and Matthew. Also her brothers, Gordon, Leonard (Leo), Loren and Morris (Sue) Everdyke, sister Laura Bueg, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, close friends Cecele Lowery and Melissa Black and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call from 1-3pm on Saturday, August 19 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A prayer service will be held following calling at 3pm. Private burial will be in Marion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to Humane Society of Wayne County, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project.