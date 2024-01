Suddenly, at home on January 7, 2024. She is predeceased by her husband of 64 years Alan Beale, mother and father Grant and Rolene Ensworth and 7 of her sisters, Ariel, MaeJean, Kathleen, Lois, Temple, Sally, and Judith. She is survived by her daughter Denise Keller; son Douglas Beale; grandchildren Amanda Smith and Rachel (Bassom) Haddad; 3 great grandchildren; sister Zola Holbrook and many nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life is planned for June, 2nd 2024 @ 2:00 in Fair Haven Beach State Park, at the Bay Shelter Pavillion. Interment will be private.