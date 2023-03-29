Beers, Betty (Schumacher)

GREECE, NY: Betty passed peacefully on March 27, 2023 at age 94.

Predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Dunst.

She leaves behind her loving husband of nearly 74 years, Robert Lewis Beers.

She will be dearly missed by her caregivers; granddaughters Kelly Burdette, Belinda (Dustin) King, and her daughters Colleen (Bob) Valerio, Kathy Beers, and Patti (Ron) Holdraker.

She is also survived by her son, Michael Beers, and son-in-law Gerry Dunst, 14 additional grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 2 brand new great great grandsons, brother-in-law Tom Beers, as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Family will receive friends on April 1st, 2023 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave, Gates from 2-4 pm

A private inurnment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery., St. Francis Garden at a later date.In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Journey Home, 994 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626