Beers, Betty (Schumacher)

GREECE, NY: Betty passed peacefully on March 27, 2023 at age 94.
Predeceased by her daughter, Nancy Dunst.
She leaves behind her loving husband of nearly 74 years, Robert Lewis Beers.
She will be dearly missed by her caregivers; granddaughters Kelly Burdette, Belinda (Dustin) King, and her daughters Colleen (Bob) Valerio, Kathy Beers, and Patti (Ron) Holdraker.
She is also survived by her son, Michael Beers, and son-in-law Gerry Dunst, 14 additional grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, and 2 brand new great great grandsons, brother-in-law Tom Beers, as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Family will receive friends on April 1st, 2023 at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 2636 Ridgeway Ave, Gates from 2-4 pm
A private inurnment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery., St. Francis Garden at a later date.In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Betty’s name to the Journey Home, 994 Long Pond Rd, Rochester, NY 14626
SODUS: Jesse J. Zeck, 81, of Sodus, New York passed away on March 26, 2023 at Strong Memorial Hospital.Jesse was born in Rochester, New York to Jesse J. Zeck and Fannie M. (Harper) Zeck on August 29th, 1941.He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1959 and completed his Electrical Engineering degree at the Rochester […]
ONTARIO: Marlyn K. Stevens at 78, left this world for her heavenly journey on March 23, 2023. She resided and was cared for at The Hurlbut Nursing Home in Rochester, NY since 2018. Marlyn is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Mark and Colleen (Springett) Stevens; her niece Kelly (Stevens) and husband Jeff Schmelzer, their sons […]