Benedict, Linda A.

PALMYRA: Linda A. Benedict, passed away on July 16, 2024 at the age of 68. Born to the late Donald and Betty Jean Roets, Linda was also predeceased by her sons, Larry II and Lee Benedict.

Linda is survived by her husband, Larry Benedict; daughter, Laurie (Peter) Shultz; grandchildren, Hailey, Haiden, and Harper; siblings, Dick (Chris) Roets, Bonnie (Chris) D’Ercole, Tom (Kim) Roets, Sheila (Mike) Wallenhorst, Julie Letta, Tim (Ally) Roets; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Monday (July 22) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where a funeral service to honor Linda’s memory will be held on Tuesday (July 23) at 11:00 am. Linda will be laid to rest in Macedon Town Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Linda may be directed to C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, curekidscancer.com. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Linda’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.