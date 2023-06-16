Bergfjord, Karen L.

MACEDON: Karen passed away on June 13, 2023 at age 83. She was predeceased by her husband, John Bergfjord, Sr.; father, Maurice Adams; sisters, Flourette and Doreen.
Karen is survived by her children, Helki (John Boheen) Bergfjord, Michael Bergfjord, John (Lisa) Bergfjord, Jr., and Suzanne Bergfjord; grandchildren, Ashton and Brianna Farrell, Sarah and Kimberly Bergfjord; great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara, Charlotte, and June; brother, Karl; many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1-3 PM on Friday (June 23) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where a memorial service will be held at 3 PM. Interment will be private.
Contributions in memory of Karen may be directed to South Fairport Kingdom Hall. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
MACEDON: Steven passed away on June 12, 2023 at age 59. Steven was predeceased by his mother, Ellen Yohonn; grandparents, Marjorie and Harold Hansen; Marion and Victor Yohonn; nephews, Joe and Luke Vanderhoof; uncle, John Shelhamer. Steven is survived by his wife, Christine Yohonn; children, Kenneth (Antonia Bias) and Michael (Jeremy Kelly) Yohonn; father, George […]
ROCHESTER/NEWARK: It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of their brother Scott A. Smith age 65, on May 23, 2023. The addiction demons have won but he has now united with his parents and is finally at peace. Scott was a 1977 graduate of Newark Senior High School and held various jobs […]