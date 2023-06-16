Bergfjord, Karen L.

MACEDON: Karen passed away on June 13, 2023 at age 83. She was predeceased by her husband, John Bergfjord, Sr.; father, Maurice Adams; sisters, Flourette and Doreen.

Karen is survived by her children, Helki (John Boheen) Bergfjord, Michael Bergfjord, John (Lisa) Bergfjord, Jr., and Suzanne Bergfjord; grandchildren, Ashton and Brianna Farrell, Sarah and Kimberly Bergfjord; great grandchildren; sisters, Barbara, Charlotte, and June; brother, Karl; many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1-3 PM on Friday (June 23) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502, where a memorial service will be held at 3 PM. Interment will be private.

Contributions in memory of Karen may be directed to South Fairport Kingdom Hall. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.