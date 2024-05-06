Boise, Jeanne L.

MARION: Jeanne Lucille O’Hara Hitchcock Heyen Boise, 78 of Marion passed away on Thursday, (May 2, 2024) surrounded by family at home.

She was born January 9, 1946 in Auburn, a daughter of the late Lloyd Lee O’Hara and Reva (Mapes) O’Hara Hitchcock, and step-daughter of the late Charles Hitchcock.

Jeanne was a gifted woman with a passion for teaching and caring for others. After receiving her Masters degree in teaching Jeanne moved to California with her then husband Edward Heyen and had two children: Kimberley and Stefanie, while substitute teaching.

She returned to New York in 1974 to be closer to family where she met and wed Stephen Boise. Jeanne and Stephen moved their family to Marion in 1981 to take over the Boise Family Dairy Farm while raising two more children: Jessica and Nicholas.

After 23 years of dedicated care raising her children, she decided to return to school where she earned a Bachelors and Masters in nursing as well as many other advanced credentials. Ultimately her career in nursing culminated into her becoming a nurse practitioner. She was proud to have ended her working career by combining her passion for teaching and nursing by teaching nursing for Wayne County BOCES for 6 years prior to her retirement.

Jeanne was a member of Mensa throughout her adulthood and maintained a high level of academic and other interests all her life.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years Stephen J. Boise whom she married on October 7, 1978; children, Kimberley Kemp of Marion, Jessica (Steven) Johnson of Batavia and Nicholas Boise of Marion; grandchildren, Madelaine Kemp, Meredith Kemp, Kaleesi Johnson, Sloan and Jaxon Boise; brother, William (late Missy) Hitchcock of Aurora; sisters, Nelsa (late Larry) Selover of Aurora, Marcia (Bud) Sipfel of Georgia, Nancy Hitchcock of North Carolina; and brother-in-law, John (late Susan) Dair of Rochester. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In death Jeanne is reunited with her parents; daughter, Stefanie Boise; brothers, Charles Bradford "Brad" Hitchcock and Brian Hitchcock; and sisters, Susan Jane Dair-Hitchcock and Linda Ann Hitchcock.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday (May 13, 2024) from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Main Street in Williamson; where a funeral service will immediately follow visitation. She will be laid to rest in Marion Cemetery in Marion. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to CP Rochester, 3399 Winton Road S. Rochester, NY 14623. Please make checks payable to Ability Partners Foundation.

Please leave a condolence, share a story, or light a candle at www.bataviafuneralhomes.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to H.E Turner & Co. Funeral Home in Batavia.