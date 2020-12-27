Bonin, Timothy James

SODUS POINT: Age 67, died unexpectedly, on December 25, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, best friend and partner of 20 years, Bonny L. Wasson. Tim is also survived by his three children, Tania and Christina of Rochester, and Eric (Exa) of Webster; his mother, Helen V. Bonin; step-daughter, Rebecca Montebella (Tim Johnson); siblings, Helen Ann Dunlap (Daniel Spencer), Ruth Rachow (James) and George L. (Brenda); also surviving are several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends from Sodus Point and the Franklin House Tavern. Timothy was predeceased by his father, Harold J. Bonin, and father and mother-in-law, Jack and Patricia Wasson. Tim retired after a 38-year career with the Xerox Corporation, Webster, NY. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy in 1976. He was also a long-time member of the American Legion. Tim will be remembered as a great friend and neighbor to his Sodus Point family, a loyal fan of the Buffalo Bills and a man of quiet strength. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Silver Waters Community Ambulance Service, Inc. or Sodus Point Fire Dept., 8356 Bay St., Sodus Point, NY 14555. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.
CROSSVILLE, TENNESSEE/SODUS: Bob was a beloved husband and father. He was born in Carthage, New York, on June 5, 1927, to Marian and Edwin Zecher. He attended Augustinian Academy from Kindergarten through high school and immediately enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 at the outset of World War II. Bob served the […]
North Rose, NY/Bradenton, FL: Passed peacefully on December 24, 2020 with his wife and sons by his side in his last days. Gary was born in North Rose, NY on October 7, 1942. He graduated from North Rose High School and from Cornell University. After college he joined his parents at their small business, now […]