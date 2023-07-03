Brennan, Robert “Bob” W. 

NEWARK: Entered into rest peacefully on (Tuesday) June 28, 2023 at age 66.

Predeceased by his parents: Joseph and Carole Brennan.

Bob loved the wind in his face and enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle.

He is survived by his children: Missy and Beau Brennan; grandchildren: Dominique, Ronnie Renee, Ronnie, Jr. and Carter; (3) great grandchildren; sister: Christine; nieces: Rachael (Vance) and Ashley Snyder; nephew: Kurt Snyder; loving furry companion: Harley; many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held on July 22, 2023 at 1pm in Sunnyside Cemetery, Williamson, NY.

Donations in loving memory of Bob can be made to: Newark-Arcadia EMS.

