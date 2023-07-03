Brennan, Robert “Bob” W. 

NEWARK: Entered into rest peacefully on (Tuesday) June 28, 2023 at age 66.
Predeceased by his parents: Joseph and Carole Brennan.
Bob loved the wind in his face and enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle.
He is survived by his children: Missy and Beau Brennan; grandchildren: Dominique, Ronnie Renee, Ronnie, Jr. and Carter; (3) great grandchildren; sister: Christine; nieces: Rachael (Vance) and Ashley Snyder; nephew: Kurt Snyder; loving furry companion: Harley; many extended family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held on July 22, 2023 at 1pm in Sunnyside Cemetery, Williamson, NY.
Donations in loving memory of Bob can be made to: Newark-Arcadia EMS.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
NEWARK: Ruth C. Strack, 96, Passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Fairport Baptist Home. A graveside service was held at Newark Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ruth’s name may be made to The Arc of Wayne Foundation, 150 Van Buren Street, Newark, NY 14513. Ruth touched so many lives in […]
LYONS: Angeline Cinelli, 91, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home. A private graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 7, 2023, at Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons. Memorials in her name, may be made to the Lyons Fire Department, 23 Water St., Lyons, NY […]