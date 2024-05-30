Buchinger, Daniel R. 

SODUS: Daniel Robert Buchinger completed life’s journey on May 26th, 2024 at the age of 80. Dan was born in Nunda, New York, on January 2, 1944 to Elizabeth Converse Buchinger and Robert Buchinger. He married the love of his life and soulmate Sharon Jacob, June 1, 1984. He was a graduate of North Rose Central School and SUNY Morrisville College. Dan loved his country, and proudly served four years in the United States Air Force. He was employed by Xerox Corporation.

Dan and his wife, Sharon, acted as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for the Village of Sodus Tree Lighting, and the Santa Train sponsored by the Sodus Rotary Club. They also visited Myers Community Hospital and nursing homes in the area, as well as special Christmas visits for family and friends. They did similar events at South Padre Island, Texas.

Daniel was a member and Past President of the Sodus Rotary Club, was designated as a Paul Harris Fellow, and was Chairman of a District Conference. Dan and Sharon were invited to be Honorary Members of the Lyons Rotary Club. He also served as Chairman of the Myers Hospital Foundation Board and was a member of the Wolcott American Legion.

Dan and his wife, Sharon enjoyed travelling numerous places, and spent several winters at South Padre Island, Texas.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon, extended family C.J. and Mary Catherine Britt, Godson Joey (Amanda) Britt and their daughters Maren and Anna, Stephen and Will Britt, several special cousins and many caring neighbors and friends.

At Dan’s request, there will be no calling hours. A private funeral and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 881, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott 14590, or Clifton Springs Hospital and Lipson Cancer Institute, 2 Coulter Road, Clifton Springs, New York 14432.

