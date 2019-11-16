Butler Town Meeting Nov. 11, 2019

The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm and all present joined in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

PUBLIC PARTICIPATION: Tully Environmental gave a presentation about the Bio Solid Composting facility project, for property owned by Syracuse Sand and Gravel, LLC on route 89. This facility will consist of 2 buildings with an in ground 4000 gallon concrete tank. A mobile misting system will also be in place to help with odor reduction. The Board requested that Tully Environmental return again on December 9th at the regular board meeting to answer further questions. The board also requested in writing the full details of this project to include the time line and contact numbers. Supervisor Spickerman also informed Tully Environmental that there will have to be a public hearing.

Accepted the minutes from October 14th as presented.

The following departments submitted their written monthly reports to the town board: Supervisor, Justices and Coeds Enforcement Officer.

Animal Control Officer: Rebecca Burghdurf submitted a written monthly report stating the following:

October 28th: Received a call from a resident regarding a dog bit. Stated he did not wish to receive medical treatment, only wanted a record of the bite. A call was placed to Heidi Bruni stating her dog has now been placed on a 10 day quarantine. October 28th: Final quarantine inspection for Casey Ferguson’s dog

Town Clerk: Kimberly Parmeter submitted written monthly report for the Town Clerk’s Office. Town total revenue for October was $273.00. Local share paid to Supervisor was $179.92, Amount paid to NY State Ag & Markets for population control was $9.00 and amount paid to NY State Department of Conservation was $84.08 for monthly sales.

ADVISORY COMMITTEE REPORTS: Councilman Van Deusen reported he is currently working on a possible new fee schedule for building permits and variances.

GENERAL CORRESPONDENCE: Wayne County 911 monthly report, Wayne County Sheriff Monthly Report, • Office of State Comptroller letter informing the town of Tax Cap Review, November 13th, 2019, • NYMIR annual report for 2019. Accepted and file the correspondences.

OLD BUSINESS: LED Street lighting update: A design review meeting will be held either Monday, November 25th or Tuesday, November 26th. The purpose of this meeting will be to go over general project details and the details for each of the municipality’s specific economics.

NEW BUSINESS: The board granted dpermission to Supervisor Spickerman to sign the State Snow & Ice Agreement Indexed Lump Sum Contract.

RESOLUTION No. 6 - 11/11/2019 - New York State Snow and Ice Agreement, WHEREAS, it was moved by Councilman Van Gelder, seconded by Councilman Van Deusen and unanimously carried. THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Town Board authorizes the Supervisor to execute the Snow and Ice Agreement with New York State, commencing on July 1, 2019 and to expire June 30, 2024 on behalf of the Town of Butler and appropriate the Indexed Lump Sum. Adopted:

Town Historian Dorothy Wiggins tendered her resignation effective December 31, 2019. Motion was made by Councilman to accept Mrs.Wiggins resignation, seconded by Councilman. The Town thanks Mrs.Wiggins for her service and wishes her well for the future.

AUDIT & PAY: Councilman Van Gelder moved to pay General Town Wide Bills 323- in the amount of $ 13324.99, General Town Outside Bills 031-in the amount of $ 789.30, Highway Town Wide Bills 104- in the amount of $ 1387.48 and Highway Town Outside Bills 234- in the amount of $38902.84. Seconded by Councilman Van Deusen, All in favor. Carried

The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m. Seconded by Councilman Van Gelder. All in favor. Carried