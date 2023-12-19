Caine, Gail (Debodts) 

SODUS: Gail Caine, 96, passed away Friday, December 15, 2023 at her home.

In keeping will Gail’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the Sodus Rural Cemetery, Wednesday, December 27, next to her mother.

Gail was born December 14, 1927 in Sodus, the daughter of the late Jacob and Sarah (Kabber) Debodts. She was a high school graduate. Gail retired from Goulds Pumps, Water Systems in 1991. She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching television. According to her children, she was a private person who was very stubborn and independent.

She is survived by her daughters; Eileen Marticell, Sandy (Dave) Panek and Nancy Caine; grandchildren, Chari, Kari, Megan, and Kailee and great-grandchildren, Jack, Abbie and Chloe.

Besides her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Frank Marticelli; sister, Elinore Goulette; brothers, Jay and Ralph DeBadts and nephew; Gary Debadts.