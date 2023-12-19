Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
December 19th 2023, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Caine, Gail (Debodts) 

by WayneTimes.com
December 19, 2023

SODUS: Gail Caine, 96, passed away Friday, December 15, 2023 at her home.

In keeping will Gail’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral service.  Burial will be at the Sodus Rural Cemetery, Wednesday, December 27, next to her mother.

Gail was born December 14, 1927  in Sodus, the daughter of the late Jacob and Sarah (Kabber) Debodts. She was a high school graduate.  Gail retired from Goulds Pumps, Water Systems in 1991.  She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching television.  According to her children, she was a private person who was very stubborn and independent.

She is survived by her daughters; Eileen Marticell, Sandy (Dave) Panek and Nancy Caine; grandchildren, Chari, Kari, Megan, and Kailee and great-grandchildren, Jack, Abbie and Chloe. 

Besides her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Frank Marticelli; sister, Elinore Goulette; brothers, Jay and Ralph DeBadts and nephew; Gary Debadts. 

Related Articles

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Brown, Ilean (Thomas)

SAVANNAH: Ilean Brown was born in Scott,Arkansas to Willie and Irene(Johnson) Thomas. She was the ninth of thirteen children. Friends and family are invited to call Friday, December 22 from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 PM.  A graveside service will be Saturday at 1 PM, in the South Lyons Cemetery.  Ilean moved to […]

Read More
Cline, Mary A. 

HURON/ROCHESTER: Mary Cline, 92, passed away, Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital. In Keeping with Mary’s request there will be no public calling hours or service.  Burial will be at the conveniences of the family in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery. Mary was born on November 20, 1931 in the town of Huron, the […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square