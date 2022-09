ROSE: Ashlee Carnell, Passed unexpectedly on August 28th, 2022. She leaves behind 2 sons Owen and Ethan Rewa, her parents Dale(Becky) Carnell, her brother Christopher Carnell, a grandmother Sue Pierce. Many, many, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ashlee dazzled everyone she met with her beautiful smile, and that little giggle she had. She had a loving heart and touched everyone she met with it. Always trying to take care of anyone and everyone who had the honor of crossing paths with her. She absolutely loved her cats and her bird Elvis. She will be missed terribly. God Rest her soul.