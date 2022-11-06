Carter, Joan Ann (Herrold)

SODUS POINT: Age 78, entered into rest on November 4th, 2022 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Joan was born in Sodus, NY on April 14th,1944 to Dorothy (Kraus) and John Herrold.

Joan co-owned The Prop Shop with her husband Bill from 1970 until retirement. She also sold real estate in her younger years. Joan was very proud to have co-owned Pop’s House of Country Collectibles with her daughter Ruth, which is located in Joan’s childhood home.

Joan loved most spending time with her grandchildren, Donnie and Alyssa, when they were growing up; from going on adventures to helping with homework. She also loved being a GiGi and watched as her first born great-grandson came into this world. Joan also enjoyed reading, gardening and shopping.

She is survived by her husband, William of almost 59 years; her wonderful sister, Ruth Fisher; daughter, Ruth (Jeff Webster) Carter; grandchildren, Donald (Katelyn) Lennox and Alyssa (Brandon) Flynn; great-grandchildren, Johnathan Lennox, Lucy Lennox, Jackson Flynn, Sloane Lennox and Cody, her beloved golden retriever; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Yolanda) Carter and Gary Carter; along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 11am in the Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan’s name can be sent to the Sodus Point Silver Waters Ambulance, P.O. Box 159 Sodus Point, NY 14555 or The Golden Retriever Club of America, PO Box 952732, St. Louis, MO 63195-2732. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.