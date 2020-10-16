Chalker, Marie H.

DeBary, Fl.: Passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the age of 96 at her daughter’s home in DeBary, Fl. Marie was born on January 20, 1924, in Seneca Falls, NY to the late Frank and Carrie (Casey) Hamill. She was a graduate of Mynderse Academy, Seneca Falls, NY. She retired after 29 years as a telephone operator at New York Telephone. On October 17, 1946, she married Wayne Chalker and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage until Wayne’s passing in 2006. After retirement, they relocated from Palmyra, NY to Melbourne, FL, traveled in their RV throughout the US, and spent summers in their hometown of Seneca Falls, NY. Wayne and Marie were blessed with three wonderful daughters, Beverly (Daryl) DeCann of Seneca Falls, NY, Kathleen (Howard) Smeatin of Palmyra, NY and Nancy (Robert) Harrison of DeBary, FL: six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Marie loved gathering all the family together and planned all their holidays. She will be deeply missed by those who knew her and will always be remembered as a woman who loved her family and friends. Due to COVID-19, Memorial Services will be scheduled to be held in Seneca Falls, NY at Spring Brook Cemetery during the summer of 2021. Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, NY, is serving the family.