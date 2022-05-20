Chardeen, Skylar

MACEDON: Skylar passed away on May 15, 2022 at age 13. She was predeceased by her grandfather, John Blankenberg; grandmother, Rachel Hunt; aunt, Audrey Llano.
Skylar is survived by her mother, McKenzie Raymer; father, Frank (Alyssa) Chardeen; stepfather, Justin Raymer; siblings, Brooke Raymer and Spencer Chardeen; grandparents, Frank and Sue Chardeen, Dennis and Melanie Blankenberg; great grandmothers, Mary Ellen Blankenberg, Ruth Tausch, and Jackie (Rick) Walton; aunts and uncles, Mary Griffin, Lisa (Dan) Blankenberg, Michelle Pullano, Kaily (Josh) Kay, Jorden (MiQuela Colacino) Blankenberg, Jeremy Blankenberg, Heather Roegiers, Hannah Schreiber, Melissa Darling, Mike Llano, Cliff Hunt, Judy Hunt, Jeanie Hunt and Nicole Kerber; bonus grandmother, Michelle Smith; cousins, Rachel and Emma Kay, Blair and Carter Blankenberg, Timmy and Brantley Roegiers, Addy Gunther, Landyn Kaltenborn, Jackson Berge, and Nova Kerber; boyfriend, Spencer Yaeger.
A celebration of Skylar’s life will be held on Saturday (May 21), 11 AM at Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Contributions in memory of Skylar will be directed to Beat Childhood Cancer, www.beatcc.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Skylar’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com
SODUS: Entered into rest on November 30, 2021 at age 85. Predeceased by his parents: Ernest and Ella Marlatt Plummer. Fred proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1959-1961. He retired from Kodak after many years and then went onto be a school bus driver for Sodus Central School District. Survived by […]
SODUS: Age 73, born March 6, 1949, to Donald & Betty (Lamb) Lowley in Sodus New York, passed May 8, 2022, in Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Pat was a 1967 graduate of Sodus Central and began her working career at Sarah Coventry in Newark, NY. She was also employed by General Dynamics of Rochester and […]