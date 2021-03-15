Clark, Garry J.

1979-2021

WILLIAMSON: Garry passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2021 at age 41.

Gary is preceded in death by his brother: Bradley J. Harris, step-father: Jeffrey Harris; and grandparents: Mary (Glenn) Mattison, Garry Clark, and Judith Harris; aunts: Lyla Velez and Gina Maria Chambers; uncle: LaRoy “Maverick” Clark and best friend: John Grosser.

Gary loved being around friends and family. He loved talking about everything and could carry on great conversations. He loved boating, hiking, fishing or any other nature adventure. Garry will be sorely missed by all.

Survived by his mother: Berniece (Gerald Brothers) Harris; father: Frank J. Clark; children: Ethan, John, and Suehailey; sister: Sabrina (Theresa Kromer) Clark Goodrich and “special brother,” Rodney Goodrich, Sr.; grandmother: Mary Clark; aunts: Donna Pickney, June Dileo, Penny (Leonard) Reese, Debra Clark, Dawn Clark Allen, and Colleen Clark, uncles; Glenn Jr., Earl Clark and Robert Velez; nieces and nephews: Gina, Ronnie, Samantha, and Tammy, Bristol; special friends: Jerle (Lindsay Stoops) Thompson, Brian (Jean Kirk) Laws, Jason (Meredith) Galens, and Bill (Carisa Jones) Sergeant; many extended family members and other numerous friends.

A celebration of Garry’s life will be held on May 1, 2021 at 12pm at Sodus Point Beach Park, Sodus Point, NY.

