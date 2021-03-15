Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 16th 2021, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Clark, Garry J.

by WayneTimes.com
March 15, 2021

1979-2021

WILLIAMSON: Garry passed away unexpectedly on March 3, 2021 at age 41.

Gary is preceded in death by his brother: Bradley J. Harris, step-father: Jeffrey Harris; and grandparents: Mary (Glenn) Mattison, Garry Clark, and Judith Harris; aunts: Lyla Velez and Gina Maria Chambers; uncle: LaRoy “Maverick” Clark and best friend: John Grosser.

Gary loved being around friends and family.  He loved talking about everything and could carry on great conversations.  He loved boating, hiking, fishing or any other nature adventure.  Garry will be sorely missed by all.

Survived by his mother: Berniece (Gerald Brothers) Harris; father: Frank J. Clark; children: Ethan, John, and Suehailey; sister: Sabrina (Theresa Kromer) Clark Goodrich and “special brother,” Rodney Goodrich, Sr.; grandmother: Mary Clark; aunts: Donna Pickney, June Dileo, Penny (Leonard) Reese, Debra Clark, Dawn Clark Allen, and Colleen Clark, uncles; Glenn Jr., Earl Clark and Robert Velez; nieces and nephews: Gina, Ronnie, Samantha, and Tammy, Bristol; special friends: Jerle (Lindsay Stoops) Thompson, Brian (Jean Kirk) Laws, Jason (Meredith) Galens, and Bill (Carisa Jones) Sergeant; many extended family members and other numerous friends.

A celebration of Garry’s life will be held on May 1, 2021 at 12pm at Sodus Point Beach Park, Sodus Point, NY.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Sloan, Robert A. “Andy”

PALMYRA: Died suddenly on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the age of 78. Andy was born September 10, 1942 in Utica, NY, the son of Robert and Eleonore (Ziegler) Sloan. He and Carol (Walton) Sloan were married on November 16, 1966 and enjoyed 54 happy years of marriage. Andy held a bachelors degree from Colgate […]

Read More
Anderson, Audrey J. (Carey)

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on Friday, March 12, 2021 at age 81. Predeceased by her husband: Kenneth Anderson. Audrey carried herself with great poise and was always recognized by her radiant smile. Survived by her loving children: Kim (Bill) Williams, Kendra (Bryant) Chalmers, Kenny Anderson, and Kelly (Randy) Trimble; grandchildren: Heather Behrendt, Jenifer Tugal, Tamika […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square