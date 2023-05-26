Coller, Mary Sue (Poe) 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on May 24, 2023 at age 79.

Sue was born on April 5, 1944 in Alamance County, North Carolina. She was predeceased by her parents: Andrew Jackson Poe, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Jones Poe; step-mother: Mary Williams Clapp Poe; brothers: Harry Mitchell Poe and Ronald Clapp; devoted Uncles and Aunt: Leon A. Wilson, Sr. and Annie Mae Jones Wilson and Robert Galand “Buck” Jones.

Sue and Lee were married on January 15, 1966 in Hornell, NY. She was a Registered Nurse in North Carolina and New York. She worked at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira, NY and later at Myers Community Hospital in Sodus, NY until the birth of her children. Sue and Lee ran Coller Auto Repair for about 25 years in Williamson, NY. Sue was a devoted member of the Order of the Eastern Star of Williamson NY Chapter #543 and later joined Tri-Star Chapter #209.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years, Lee L. Coller, Sr.; children: Lee L. Coller, Jr. (Dr. Kate O’Connor) and Melody A. Coller (Scott DuBurk); grandchildren: Molly E. and Joseph W. Coller; sisters: Jenny P. Wheeler, Glenda Teer, Karen Lloyd and Juanita Stinson; cousins: Joy Beth Wilson Barnett (Alex) and Leon A. Wilson, Jr.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) June 5, 2023 from 5pm - 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Private burial in Lake View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star: 1400 Utica Street, Apt. 106, Oriskany, NY 13424.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com