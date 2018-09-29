Column: The Sting

Yes, this is about me getting stung. No, not from women, although I could probably recall a few from the past. This is about poor me and my encounter with bees, actually, being more defining, the cursed yellow jacket.

By pure definition the yellow jackets are wasps, pure predators that band together in the worst possible places. All females are capable of stinging. So, I guess this is about women after all.

The dreaded yellow jacket species have lance-like stingers with small barbs, and typically sting repeatedly, though occasionally a stinger becomes lodged and pulls free of the wasp’s body. The venom from this creature is primarily only dangerous to humans who are allergic, or, are stung many times.

Yellow jackets are social hunters living in colonies containing workers, queens, and males known as drones (sounds familiar). Colonies are thankfully only annual with just inseminated queens wintering. They do not inhabit the same nests over and over.

My first encounter with the nasty wasp was when I was about 10, playing baseball with a couple of cousins in a field. One of my cousins began jumping around wildly and screaming. Another cousin nearby began laughing as the other danced. Suddenly both were waving their arms and yelling like banshees. Me, I just stood there in wonderment, figuring the two had gone mad. They ran towards me and I discovered they had stepped on a ground nest of yellow jackets. I escaped with a single sting, they were not so lucky.

My next encounter was almost 25+years ago while living in Gananda. Son Devin and a friend were playing in the back yard, while I was in the family room doing what I do best — nothing. Suddenly screams broke the silence of my dreams. I saw the two boys run around the house towards the front door. There, I discovered they had stepped on a nest of really, really mad yellow jackets, a few of whom had followed them. Just as I was attempting to corral the boys into the house, a yellow jacket stung me in the butt.

Devin’s friend had multiple stings, with one on the neck. Not knowing if he was allergic, I thought it prudent to call an ambulance. One of the ambulance crew was Mary Pat Macuiska. The crew soothed the boys’ ouchies, but when I pointed out I too had received a sting on the butt, Mary Pat had no sympathy.

During the summer, while weeding near a plant by the pool, I got stung again by my nemesis. It took five cans of wasp killer of every brand and over a week of spraying to eventually drown the nest out of existence.

Jump ahead to two weeks ago. It was Thursday, I was sitting at my desk typing. We had seen yellow jackets in the house for several weeks, but had no idea where they were coming from.

Fully clothed, minding my own business, I got stung in the stomach! I jumped up yelling, getting the faithful trio of dogs howling almost as loud as I was. One of the dogs found the culprit yellow jacket crawling