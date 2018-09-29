Uncategorized
Column: The Sting
Yes, this is about me getting stung. No, not from women, although I could probably recall a few from the past. This is about poor me and my encounter with bees, actually, being more defining, the cursed yellow jacket.
By pure definition the yellow jackets are wasps, pure predators that band together in the worst possible places. All females are capable of stinging. So, I guess this is about women after all.
The dreaded yellow jacket species have lance-like stingers with small barbs, and typically sting repeatedly, though occasionally a stinger becomes lodged and pulls free of the wasp’s body. The venom from this creature is primarily only dangerous to humans who are allergic, or, are stung many times.
Yellow jackets are social hunters living in colonies containing workers, queens, and males known as drones (sounds familiar). Colonies are thankfully only annual with just inseminated queens wintering. They do not inhabit the same nests over and over.
My first encounter with the nasty wasp was when I was about 10, playing baseball with a couple of cousins in a field. One of my cousins began jumping around wildly and screaming. Another cousin nearby began laughing as the other danced. Suddenly both were waving their arms and yelling like banshees. Me, I just stood there in wonderment, figuring the two had gone mad. They ran towards me and I discovered they had stepped on a ground nest of yellow jackets. I escaped with a single sting, they were not so lucky.
My next encounter was almost 25+years ago while living in Gananda. Son Devin and a friend were playing in the back yard, while I was in the family room doing what I do best — nothing. Suddenly screams broke the silence of my dreams. I saw the two boys run around the house towards the front door. There, I discovered they had stepped on a nest of really, really mad yellow jackets, a few of whom had followed them. Just as I was attempting to corral the boys into the house, a yellow jacket stung me in the butt.
Devin’s friend had multiple stings, with one on the neck. Not knowing if he was allergic, I thought it prudent to call an ambulance. One of the ambulance crew was Mary Pat Macuiska. The crew soothed the boys’ ouchies, but when I pointed out I too had received a sting on the butt, Mary Pat had no sympathy.
During the summer, while weeding near a plant by the pool, I got stung again by my nemesis. It took five cans of wasp killer of every brand and over a week of spraying to eventually drown the nest out of existence.
Jump ahead to two weeks ago. It was Thursday, I was sitting at my desk typing. We had seen yellow jackets in the house for several weeks, but had no idea where they were coming from.
Fully clothed, minding my own business, I got stung in the stomach! I jumped up yelling, getting the faithful trio of dogs howling almost as loud as I was. One of the dogs found the culprit yellow jacket crawling
on the floor next to my desk. “Don’t kill it. I want it to suffer,” I moaned. Wife Patti grabbed every medication we had. I pulled up the aloe plant and slathered it all over my tummy We had discovered a nest in the eaves by the back door. Over the next week I spent every waking moment spraying the nest entrance. Whenever a few of the beasts assembled at the site, I let go with a solid spray of liquid killer, often knocking them right out of the air. Yes. I enjoyed every kill.
The more I sprayed, the more the enemy attempted to find refuge inside my house. As many as 11 per day were swatted with swatters, or slippers.
Finally, I decided to call for an exterminator. He showed up, went up to the crawl space, faced off against the returning wasps, but stated that, since a true nest could not be located and destroyed, I would have to endure what was left of the now trapped inside wasps somewhere above our heads. I had soaked the entrance so well, no self respecting yellow jacket could return. Only nest survivors remained.
Fewer and fewer yellow jackets appear daily now. It is getting colder. Yes, that one got me in the stomach and yes, it hurt like the dickens for 24 hours. In the end, hundreds of THEM lay dead, piled outside, sucked in the hand vacuum, confused and bewildered. Man has once again shown his dominance over the dreaded yellow jacket. Perhaps, just perhaps, the few that escaped will spread the word. That Holdraker guy will go to all ends, buy wasp killer by the truckload if necessary, and swat like there is no tomorrow.
***** Would the REAL Jeremy Blankenberg – please standup!
Last week in the indictment section of the Law & Order,Section C of the newspaper we printed the indictment of Jeremy Blankenberg for Aggravated Driving While intoxicated as a Felony, Driving While Intoxicated As A Felony and Driving While Intoxicated following his arrest after a traffic stop on July 1, 2018.
Unfortunately, there are TWO different Jeremy Blankenbergs. When we get the indictments, no ages, or address information is given. We check crime/ arrest information and retrieve the photo to match with a DWI arrest.
The Jeremy Blankenberg pictured with the indictment in last week’s paper was arrested for DWI. He called to inform me he was in drug court, he must have his blood alcohol checked, and has STOPPED drinking alcohol all together! “Yes, I still smoke cigarettes,” he admitted.
Friends and family jumped all over Jeremy for appearing in the paper last week and his father called and scolded him. “It was not me!” Jeremy was right!
There are TWO Jeremy Blankenbergs, both have been arrested for DWI. The Jeremy pictured here is doing great, stayed on the straight and narrow after his mistake. The other, correct Jeremy Blankenberg – with the indictment, is pictured on page C4 of this week’s paper. We regret the error. To the mistaken Jeremy, thanks for letting us know and hopefully you can kick the cigarettes habit in the future.