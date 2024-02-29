Cook, Wendel B.

FORMERLY NEWARK: age 73, formerly from Bangor, NY, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Newark, NY in January 7, 2024. Wendel was born on March 7, 1950, in Malone NY to Jenzel and Ethel (Bessey) Cook. He attended Malone Central Schools. He worked for the Village of Malone, Malone, NY, Chapin Farms, Bangor, NY. Wendel moved to Newark, NY and retired from Lawson Whiting Inc., Macedon, NY. Wendel was a very kind man who always helped others. He loved his children and his family wholeheartedly. He is survived by his loving companion, Lynn Cook, Malone, NY. He was so happy to be relocating back to his hometown with Lynn and making many new memories together. He is survived by his loving daughters, Christina (William) Parr, Georgia, Jessica Cook (companion, Don Godkin), Mississippi, Linda (Gary) Hewitt, Maine, Wendy Cook (companion, Michael Goodrich), Red Creek, NY. Step-daughters, Melissa Dehoff, Newark, NY, Sharon Dehoff, Oregon and many grandchildren great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His brothers, Randall Cook, Malone, NY, Daniel (Stephanie) Cook, Malone, NY. His sisters, Leona Quick, Ogdensburg, NY, Linda (Richard, deceased) Hart, Malone, NY, Sylvia (Richard) St. Denis, Bangor, NY, Darlene (David) Pickering, Bangor, NY. Wendel was predeceased by his loving parents, Jenzel (Ethel) Cook. His first wife, Helen (Rockhill) Cook, second wife, Deidre (Dehoff) Cook. Brothers, Clayton, Irving, Larry and Robert. Sisters, Marilyn, Gloria (Smith) Cook and Kathleen Stromness. We will forever hold a special place in our hearts for our beloved Wendel. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.