MARION: Laverne passed January 5, 2021 and Sylvia passed January 25, 2022 both at the age of 90. Family and friends are invited to the Committal Service on Monday, July 11, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Marion Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Reception/Picnic at B. Forman Park (Pav #4) will follow at 2 p.m. Laverne and Sylvia were both of Marion, NY, and also lived in Webster and Fairport, NY. Laverne served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and worked for Gleason Works. Sylvia worked for Star Markets. Their love of antiques eventually led them to the antique business. They have three children and six grandchildren.