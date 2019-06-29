Decision not to remove two Wayne board members, filtered with rebuffs

A Special Meeting of the Wayne Central School District Board of Education , which began with a two hour executive session, ended with a public announcement that two school board members, Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry, would remain on the board, after a long drawn out removal process.

The meeting was held in the high school gymnasium with approximately 70 in attendance, many of whom wore shirts that stated “We Support Gallaher and Landry.”

Neither Landry nor Gallaher were allowed to attend the executive hearing on their fates, nor were they privy to the findings of the outside hearing officer.

The board indicated that, in both cases, the hearing officer’s recommendations were rejected, and felt to be “inconsistent and contradictory.

The Board announced that both individuals were deemed guilty of official misconduct, but determined that they would not be removing them from office.

Out of the five charges brought on Mr. Landry, he was found guilty of making false and misleading statements, and of continual failure to disclose the truth. Similarly, out of the five charges brought against Mr. Gallaher, he was found guilty of inappropriate and unauthorized access and inappropriate posting on social media.

Each Board member commented on the decision to the public.

Ron Miller highlighted the trust that was broken among the Board members, and a responsibility of all members to be role models to the students through the use of the code of conduct and general expectations.

Outgoing board member Carla Boerman stated that there were multiple times where she felt Mr. Landry failed to tell the truth, and she believes that it was not Mr. Gallaher’s role to check the Freewill property.

Wildey highlighted the importance of working together, even through disagreement, with both the Board and the district’s Administration.

Following Wildey’s comments, Board member Pamela Pendleton explained that the hearing officer’s recommendation were rejected because there were unclear and inconsistent.

Finally, Board member Philip McTigue explained that he had been opposed to removal because that measure was meant for drastic issues.

Following applause from the audience, Gallaher thanked the Board for taking the process seriously and expressed a desire to work together to heal the Board over the coming years. Landry then commented that they will work to make it better than it has ever been.

When accusations were first made by the Board and possible removal discussed back in February, Gallaher and Landry believed conflicts with the school board were the true reason behind the complaint. At the time, Landry stated: “We agree and disagree on some of the things with the superintendent and that goes to the heart of the matter… There are issues we have with some of the things he’s said and done and that’s why this is being brought about, we believe.”

Before concluding the meeting on Tuesday, Reynolds made the statement that the decision to proceed carefully did not have anything to do with the school district’s superintendent who has recently resigned his position in the Wayne Central School District.

Not only will the new sitting School Board, which begins on July 1, be absent of the former Superintendent, Dr. Mathis Calvin, but it will also include three brand new board members, who replaced those in favor of Gallaher and Landry’s discipline. Leaving the board will be McTigue, Boerman and Reynolds. New members include: Abbie Schmitt, Kim Phillips, and Carrie A. Resch.

Following the meeting the following statements were released:

Steve Gallaher: “Now that this long nightmare is over, I am looking forward to serving all of the citizens of the Wayne Central School District this coming school year. There are no winners from this entire ordeal. The Board of Education has a lot of work to do in the coming year to begin to heal the wounds that have been opened. It will not be easy or fast but I will do everything I can to work with the rest of the Board, the Administration, Staff, Students and Community to make the changes and begin the healing.”

Board of Education: “The removal proceedings pertaining to Board of Education members Steve Gallaher and Dennis Landry have now been brought to a conclusion. The members of the Board of Education who voted to proceed with the hearing regarding the possible removal of Board members Mr. Gallaher and Mr. Landry did so only after careful and considered deliberation. It was not a decision made lightly and, it was not, in any regard whatsoever, a decision dictated by Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin. The Board by itself chose to pursue the hearings. Moving forward, it is the Board’s sincere hope that the School District community as a whole can put this matter behind it, and that going forward members of the Board will follow Board Policies and the Board Handbook, and can work together in an honest, cooperative and respectful manner to best meet the educational needs of our students.”