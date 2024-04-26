DiLeo Sr.,Craig Alan

Clyde/Port Orange FL: Craig Alan DiLeo Sr., 62, of Port Orange, Florida passed away on April 22nd, 2024, at Flagstaff Medical Center, Arizona.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at St. John’s Catholic Church, 114 Sodus St. in Clyde. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde.
Born in Lyons, New York, to Patsy and Nancy DiLeo, on September 21, 1961, he led a life filled with diverse experiences and passions. Craig began his journey at Clyde Savannah High School, and later embarked on a career path that included working at Buster Langworthy’s Garage, Super Stang, and Saint John the Evangelist Church. Craig also delved into entrepreneurship, establishing himself as a successful real estate investor.
Mr. DiLeo was a loving husband to his wife Kathleen DiLeo; a devoted father to Craig DiLeo Jr. and Heather James; and a cherished grandfather to Ean, Ashton, Adeline, and Piper; a caring son to Patsy and Nancy DiLeo; he was a compassionate brother to Deborah, Nicholas and Brad DiLeo. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family.
