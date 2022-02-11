Dostman, William G.

WALWORTH: William passed away on February 8, 2022. He was born in Rochester, NY to Charles and Margaret Dostman.

William is survived by his wife, Shirley Dostman; children, William II (Sandy) Dostman, Todd (Lynn Gumina) Dostman, Stephanie Hawkins (Jim) Tammy Dostman, and Caroline (Randy) Vanslyke; grandchildren, William III (PeiLin) Dostman, Tara (Nick) Palmer, Timothy (Ashley)Dostman, Cody (Lindsay Conger), Ryan, Brandon, Dostman, Brittany (Michael Dougherty) Michael Dostman, Rick Caruana, Courtney Pecini (Brian Cotterman), Nicole Pescini, Amanda (Adam) Cowen 15 great grandchildren; brother, Charles (Joyce) Dostman and sister, Barbara (John) Milks. Many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Tuesday (February 15) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A funeral service for William will be held on Wednesday (February 16), 10:30 AM at Walworth United Methodist Church, 3679 Main St., Walworth, NY 14568. William will be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William may be directed to Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, 6132 Furnace Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, or St. Ann’s Home at St. Ann’s Community, 1500 Portland Ave., Rochester, NY 14621, or Alzheimer’s Association: Rochester and Finger Lakes, 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit William’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.