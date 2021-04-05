Drummond-Vanderheiden, Judy Grant

Formerly NEWARK: Judy Grant Drummond-Vanderheiden, age 74, passed away March 31, 2021. She was born on March 5, 1947 to Stanley Earl Grant and Eleanor Lucille (Heidenreich) Grant in Newark, New York. Born with her twin sister Jan, the girls were delivered 7 weeks prematurely during a blizzard; a snow plow was needed from town to clear the road to get to the hospital. Judy graduated from Newark High School in 1965 and Geneva School of Practical Nursing in 1967. Judy married David Drummund on May 5, 1968. David passed away in 2010 after 42 years of marriage. Judy married David Vanderheiden on November 28, 2015. After retiring from nursing at age 50, Judy, fulfilling a lifelong wish, became a Flight Attendant for Southwest Airlines where she worked for 17 years. Judy will always be remembered by others for her love of laughter, knowing how to have a good time with those around her, having the ability to balance working hard and taking time for herself. She was a loving mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed her grandchildren and was always there for them. She cared about people and was generous with her time and resources, volunteering for the Catholic church as an Extraordinary Minister, A.C.T.S Team, Religious Goods manager and Coordinator of the Works of Mercy. She loved adventuring with her friends, the Cruising Divas and the Fly Girls of Georgetown, TX. Her most ambitious destination in

retirement was an African safari in 2014. Judy is preceded in death by her father and mother, Stanley E. Grant, and Eleanor L. (Heidenreich) Grant of Lyons, NY, and her late husband, David Drummond of Kankakee, Ill. Left to cherish her memories are her daughters and their spouses, Nancy (Oscar) Luna, and Carolyn (Peter) Vahgen, her husband David Vanderheiden and his children, Andrew, Gregory, and Rebecca Vanderheiden. And her grandchildren, Dillon, Grant, and Harrison Luna. Her brother, Gary (Annette) Grant, her sisters, Jancie Grant, Beverly (Rick) Johnson, and Laurie (Ron) Knox. Also, her Aunt Gene Oosterling, and her Godmother, Elizabeth Burcroff. As well as, several nieces and nephews, In lieu of flowers, please kindly make donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Judy Vanderheiden’s name. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, and interment will be

at Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, in Corpus Christi, TX.