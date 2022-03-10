DuVall, Xavier (Bub) Cranson

ONTARIO: Xavier (Bub) Cranson DuVall, born October 5, 2017, unexpectedly passed away Thursday March 3, 2022.

From birth, Xavier was strong willed and resilient. He was born with Spina Bifida and Caudal Regression Syndrome and fought against all odds. Xavier brought a smile to the face of everyone who saw him. He had a love for Spider Man and all things Superhero. Even though he was only four, he had his goals: he was going to go to school, get super smart and build robot legs (in his own words). He had a lot of love to give and that showed through his love he had for his siblings and family.

Xavier is survived by his parents Phillip DuVall and Samantha Hamilton, his big sister Sylvia Rose, his big little brother Silas Barton, his Gamma DuVall; grandparents: Cranson and Melissa DuVall; Gerald and Joy Hamilton; Aunt CC, Aunt Virginia, and his Ducky; Uncle JonPaul DuVall; Aunt Wendy (Scott) Colbert, Uncle Greg (Michelle) DuVall his buddy Dustin, and many well loved relatives.

He is predeceased by his Great Grandfather Cranson (Bud) DuVall, Uncle Barton (Choppy) DuVall, Great Grandmother Rose Hamilton and his four legged friend Amber Rose.

A Celebration of Life will be held on (Sunday) March 13, 2022 at 3pm at the Williamson Town Park Lodge, 3793 Eddy Road, Williamson, NY 14589.

