Feds, along with Newark Police discover makings of meth lab on West Main Street

On Thursday(3/14), Newark Police responded to 387 West Union Street in Newark to assist U.S. Federal Probation Officers conducting a home visit.

During the visitation, it was observed that resident probationerRichard McWhirt, age 38 years, had precursors, solvents and reagents that are commonly used for manufacturing methamphetamine.

New York State Police were notified and the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) responded, along with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to assess and process the above residence due to the suspected use of hazardous materials and chemicals.

The residence, vehicles, shed, and shoreline of barge canal were processed by CCSERT. A quantity of suspected methamphetamine was secured for laboratory analysis.

McWhirt was detained by U.S. Federal Probation Officers and held on federal probation violation warrant. He was last arrested by Newark Police on September 23, 2018 for two counts of Petit Larceny for thefts from Walmart.

The case is still under investigation and charges are pending, if anyone has information regarding this investigation or any other suspected narcotics activity please contact the Village of Newark Police Department at 315- 331-3701 or at the www.villageofnewark. com.