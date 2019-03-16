Uncategorized
Feds, along with Newark Police discover makings of meth lab on West Main Street
On Thursday(3/14), Newark Police responded to 387 West Union Street in Newark to assist U.S. Federal Probation Officers conducting a home visit.
During the visitation, it was observed that resident probationerRichard McWhirt, age 38 years, had precursors, solvents and reagents that are commonly used for manufacturing methamphetamine.
New York State Police were notified and the Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team (CCSERT) responded, along with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to assess and process the above residence due to the suspected use of hazardous materials and chemicals.
The residence, vehicles, shed, and shoreline of barge canal were processed by CCSERT. A quantity of suspected methamphetamine was secured for laboratory analysis.
McWhirt was detained by U.S. Federal Probation Officers and held on federal probation violation warrant. He was last arrested by Newark Police on September 23, 2018 for two counts of Petit Larceny for thefts from Walmart.
The case is still under investigation and charges are pending, if anyone has information regarding this investigation or any other suspected narcotics activity please contact the Village of Newark Police Department at 315- 331-3701 or at the www.villageofnewark. com.
Latest News
Annual Cavalcade of Bands at Newark
More than 300 grades 4-12 Newark Central School District musicians filled the Newark High School gymnasium with music March 12th...
Sodus inducts new members to Junior Honor Society
Thirteen Students from the Sodus Jr. /Sr. High School were inducted as new members of the National Junior Honor Society...
Clyde-Savannah athletes receive honors for bowling, indoor track
Three Clyde-Savannah High School athletes were recently honored for their achievements over the winter sports season. Seventh grade student Parker...
Recent Obituaries
Bates, Gwendolyn Y. “Tex”
PALMYRA: Gwen passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 at age 86. She was born in Orange, TX to the...
Malloy, Maurice “Moeski” G.
LYONS/SODUS: Age 48, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 13th, 2019. He was predeceased by his father, Collis Malloy Sr. and...
Tolbert, Ida
NEWARK: Ida Tolbert, 93, died on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Ida was born on...