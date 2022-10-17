Field Faulks, Doris

ONTARIO NY: Doris Field Faulks entered into eternal rest on October 9, 2022. She was 92 years old. Born Doris Field, Mrs. Faulks was born in Buffalo, NY. Her family moved to Geneva, NY where she spent her childhood and teenage years. Upon graduation from Geneva High School in 1948, she then attended the State Teacher’s College in Buffalo, NY (presently known as SUNY Buffalo State College). Upon graduation in 1952, with a degree in Home Economics, she became a Home Economics teacher at the Wayne Central School district. It is there that she met her husband, Emory Frederick Faulks. They were married for 64 years and enjoyed their life together living on the Brick Church Rd. He predeceased her in 2018.

Mrs. Faulks is survived by her sister Jane Knight; her children, Theodore (Deborah) Faulks, Betsy (Steven) Herzog, and Sara Travis; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, dear friends and her dedicated care givers who became part of our family.

She will be remembered for being a wonderful wife and mother. She truly loved celebrating holidays and creating a warm and inviting home. She was committed to helping others. Doris was an active member of the North Ontario United Methodist Church and looked forward to helping out with hospitality events. We will miss her wittiness, her compassion, her baking skills (especially her delicious cookies), her friendships and being the beloved matriarch of her family.

Please join the family for a memorial service and reception celebrating her life on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:30 am at the North Ontario United Methodist Church (Brick Church). In lieu of flowers, please consider an expression of sympathy in her memory addressed to the North Ontario United Methodist Church, 7200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, New York 14519. Please visit www. murphyfuneralservices.com and the tribute wall to leave a condolence, light a candle or upload a photo.