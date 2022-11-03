Frederes, Mary S.

WALWORTH: Our Mom passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the age of 93. She is predeceased by our father, Stanley J. Frederes in 2008 and her brothers, Walter & Edward Przybycien. Mary is survived by her children, Ann King of Victor, Michael (Nancy) Frederes of Walworth and Donald Frederes of Penfield as well as her grandchildren, Victoria (Matthew) King-Hudson of Victor, Melissa King of Shortsville, Daniel (Laura) Frederes of Walworth & Kevin Frederes of Rochester, great grandson Bennett Hudson, sisters Sally Hamaker and Florence Przybycien and brother John (Pat) Przybycien and sister-in -law, Dolores Przybycien and many nieces & nephews.

Mom spent most of her life farming, beginning on her parents’ farm in Spencerport and then with our dad on their farm in Walworth. She worked side by side with Dad, whether on the farm or at the Rochester Public Market, until they retired. She was also a fierce advocate for the developmentally disabled working with the group that established the first BOCES program for the developmentally disabled in Wayne County in the 1960’s.

During retirement, Mom enjoyed wintering in Florida. The rest of the year she could be found supervising what was going on at the farm. Family was very important to her and Mom really enjoyed when she was together with her family. She was a very talented seamstress and quilter, making all types of clothing for us all and many quilts and quilted wall hangings and decorations. She was a great cook, baker and always canned and froze all sorts of fruits and vegetables each summer. She was also actively involved in the Lincoln Grange for many years, serving as Secretary for much of that time.

We would like to send our most sincere thanks to the staff at Fairport Baptist Home for the wonderful care Mom received during her time there.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Fairport Baptist Home, 4646 Nine Mile Point Rd., Fairport, NY 14450, or the Lincoln Fire Department, 719 Plank Road, Ontario NY 14519.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 4-7 pm at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Mary’s Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Road, Ontario, NY, on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 10:30 am. Internment will be at the Furnaceville Cemetery, 2280 Trimble Road, Ontario, NY, 14519. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.