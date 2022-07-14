Galle, Michael E. 

LYONS: Michael E. Galle, 68, died on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital.

Friends may call from 1-3 PM on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, NY. A funeral service will follow at 3PM at the funeral home.

Mike was born in Sodus, NY on October 13, 1953, the son of the late Ernest and Maureen Risley Galle. He was a graduate of Wayne Central High School. For many years he worked as a mechanic at Pitts/Whittaker Ford in Williamson. He was known for his ability to solve most vehicle issues, his quirky sense of humor, and for his love of drag racing, family and friends.

He is survived by two step children Zachary (Annalisa) Perry of Lyons and Kristi Perry of Lyons; two step grandchildren; three sisters Lisa (Spike Aiello) Galle of Canandaigua, Shelley (Mario) Maimone of Ontario, and Laurie (Daniel) Braman of Groton, CT; brother Steve Galle of Williamson; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Cheryl in 2011.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of Wayne County (Lyons, NY) at 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489 or the charity of your choice.

