Giles, Eleanor M. “Ellie”

PALMYRA: Died on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the age of 89. Family and friends are invited to call from 5-7pm on Wednesday, March 15 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Please join the family for a committal service in Palmyra Cemetery at 12pm (noon) on Thursday, March 16 followed by a memorial service and reception at Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra at 1pm. Memorials may be directed to Western Presbyterian Church, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522 or to Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.

Ellie was born on November 25, 1933 in Auburn, NY the daughter of Edwin and Evelyn Corbett Mapes. She and Robert Giles were married on Oct. 25, 1952 in Auburn, NY. Ellie was a longtime member of Western Presbyterian Church and devoted member of the church choir. She was a member of the Eastern Star and had served as Matron, Flag Bearer and District Deputy Grand Matron. Ellie had a passion for the Wayne County Fair and served as secretary of the board for many years.

Ellie is predeceased by her parents; husband Robert H. Giles; sisters Marjorie Augustine and Reva Hitchcock and son-in-law Robert Francis. Ellie is survived by her daughter Deborah Francis; sons Roger (Kathy), Richard (Kim), Ronald (Sandy), R. Craig, R. Scott (Noreyda) and R. Dean Giles; sister Ann Lafler; 24 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 6 great-greatgrandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

