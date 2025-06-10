Godson, Josephine

MACEDON: Josephine passed away and went to be with the Lord on February 25, 2025 at the age of 99. She was born to the late Leonard and Sarah Barreca. She was also predeceased by her husband, Leonard Godson; daughter, Nancy Gentile.

Josephine is survived by her daughter, Linda (Richard) Christ; grandchildren, Matthew (Emily) and Michael (Hannah) Christ, and Sarah (Geoff) Warren; great granddaughter, Harper.

Josephine was born in Mt. Morris, NY, but was raised and lived most of her life in Buffalo, NY. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

A celebration of Josephine’s life will be held on Saturday (June 14), 2 PM at First Baptist Church of Macedon, 58 W. Main St. Macedon, NY 14502. Josephine will be laid to rest in Elm Lawn Cemetery, Buffalo, NY.

Contributions in memory of Josephine may be directed to First Baptist Church of Macedon, 58 W. Main St., Macedon, NY 14502. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Josephine’s tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.