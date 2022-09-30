Grinnell, Lyle J.

WATERLOO/SODUS: Lyle J. Grinnell, 76, of Waterloo, NY, passed away Monday (September 26, 2022) at his home.

Family and friends may call 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday (October 8) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home, Waterloo, NY. The celebration of life will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Steve Wickman will officiate the celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959 or Beverly’s Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.

Lyle was born March 8, 1946, in Sodus, NY, the son of Francis and Elsie Moque Grinnell. He was employed at Boise Ford in Sodus, NY and then Parker Hannifin in Lyons, NY.

He is survived by his loving wife Linda; daughter Linda Youngman of Sodus Center, NY; stepdaughters Rebecca (Joey) Sapp of Lyons, NY and Heidi (Mark) Davis of Waterloo, NY; stepson William Powell of Akron, NY: grandsons Timothy (Kim) Youngman and Adam (Alexa) Grinnell; step-grandchildren Vanessa Davis, Olivia Sapp, Joseph Sapp, IV, William Powell, Jr., Becca Ames, Dustin Powell, Susan Powell, Eric Powell, and Skyler Powell; nine step-great-grandchildren; sisters Sharon (Don Barnhart) Duncan of Montezuma, NY, Judy (Doug) Cheetman of Sodus, NY, and Arlene Baldwin of SC; many nieces and nephews.

Lyle was predeceased his parents; son Neal Grinnell; grandson David Youngman; brothers Eugene Grinnell, Fredrick Grinnell, and Lee Grinnell; sisters Audrey Mastrangello, Vivian Shove, Betty Lapp, and Sandy Gaurin.

Condolences and remembrances for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.