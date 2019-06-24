Obituaries
Grover, Judith Arline “Judy” “ nee: Schrader”
WALWORTH/MACEDON: Judith Arline Grover, 75 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home in Walworth, NY. Judy was born on Thursday, May 25, 1944 in Buffalo, NY to the late William P. and Dorothy “Greenley” Schrader. Judy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Otto A. Grover; her children Laura, Peter, and William (Pamela) Grover. Judy is also survived by her Grandchildren, Amanda Slavin, Mariano Macias, Sammy Grover, Katie Grover, Samuel Grover, Tessa Grover, Mason Grover, Geneva Humbert, and Grace Humbert; great grandchildren, Adam Macias, Kaden Jetter and Breanna Jetter; sister, Susan (Kelly); brother, William (Marilyn) Schrader; extended family and friends. Judy’s aunt, Godmother, and close friend is Arline Schrader of Buffalo, NY. Judy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She worked for Xerox Corporation as a customer service representative and a supervisor for 17 years. Judy loved quilting and spending time with her quilting family. She and her quilting friends sewed many quilts for their extended families and created many heartfelt gifts for those in need. Bonny Kowalski was not only a member of this family but is Judy’s best friend and confidant. Judy will be missed by all! A memorial service to celebrate the life of Judy will be held at the Perinton Community Church, 636 High Street Ext., Fairport, NY 14450, on Wednesday, June 26th at 2:00 pm. A social reception with light refreshments to follow the ceremony. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo or offer a floral tribute, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
