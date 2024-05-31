Harner, Connie

MACEDON/ENGLEWOOD, FL: In loving memory of Connie Harner, age 83, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Connie is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years, David, her cherished daughters Brenda Harner and Patty Quick (Harner), as well as her adoring grandchildren Corey (Melinda) Smyth, Whitney (Geoff) Krocke, Sam (Grace) Quick, and her great-grandchildren Jameson, Levi, Beckham, Peyton, and Joy. Connie is also survived by her sisters Linda Jeffery, Sandra Reichert, Susan (Dan) Enright, Kathy Zagata, and sister-in-law Elizabeth Harner, who will forever cherish her memory. She was predeceased by her parents Michael and Ruth Zagata, her sister Bonnie Zagata, and nieces Lisa Guarino (Reichert) and Michele Mauger (Shepard).

All are invited to call from 4-7pm on Tuesday, June 4 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra where a funeral service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, June 5. Burial will be in Farmington Friends Cemetery followed by a luncheon at the Palmyra American Legion, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra. Donations in memory of Connie may be directed to Tidewell Hospice and Palliative Care Foundation, 3550 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34239.

Connie was a beacon of creativity and warmth, known for her skilled hands and entrepreneurial spirit. Her talents knew no bounds, as she expertly crafted beautiful arrangements at her florist shop in Macedon, stitched together clothing and quilts with love, and adorned loved ones with her handmade jewelry and pins. Her passion for life extended to her love of bingo, where she found joy in every game.

As a homemaker, Connie’s care and support knew no bounds. Her meticulous attention to detail shone through in her home’s décor, where everything was perfectly coordinated, reflecting her impeccable fashion sense. Her macaroni salad was legendary, and her kitchen was always filled with the aroma of delicious meals and baked goods, a testament to her culinary skills and generosity.