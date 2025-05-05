Harris, Kathleen A.

PALMYRA: Entered into rest on May 1, 2025 at the age of 74. She is survived by her loving best friend, Larry Smith; siblings, Bruce W. Harris of Canandaigua, NY, Robert L. Harris of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Karen I. Harris of Taylorsville, NC, Michael L. Harris of Millers Creek, NC, Timothy Harris of North Wilkesboro, NC, and Patricia A. Harris of Lenoir, NC; several nieces, nephews and friends.

Kathleen enjoyed playing Bingo, card games, and feeding and taking care of stray cats. She was well loved and respected by her family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 12pm - 2pm, Wednesday, May 7th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where services will be immediately following calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society, 1120 South Goodman St., Rochester, NY 14620. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com