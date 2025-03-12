Hawrelak, Richard

SAVANNAH: Richard Hawrelak passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 9, 2025, with his family by his side at St. Camillus Health Rehab Center in Syracuse, New York.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Friday, March 21, 2025, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church Street, Savannah. A funeral service will be take place the following day, March 22, 2025, at 10:00am at the funeral home with the burial to immediately follow at the Butler-Savannah Cemetery at 3333 State Route 89, Savannah, NY 13146. Richard’s family invites you to continue celebrating his life, after the burial, at the Thurston Schramm Reynolds VFW at Erie Street, Montezuma NY 13117, across from the Montezuma Fire Dept.

Richard was born July 3, 1942 in Niagara Falls, NY, the son of John and Jane (Kubis) Hawrelak. He was a lifetime member of the Savannah Fire Department and retired from CSX Railroad Transportation after 35 years. He also worked part time for the Clyde-Savannah school district for 10 years.

Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a family man who enjoyed telling jokes. Making people laugh brought him immense joy. He also enjoyed camping, singing karaoke and traveling to Florida for vacations.

Richard is survived by his wife Carol Hawrelak; daughter Tina (Sam) Adamson; sister Jane (Craig) Westlake; grandsons Andrew and Jared Adamson, great-grandsons Colton and Ryan, special cousins Josephine and Maryanne, and many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Richard was predeceased by his parents, sister; Christine Hawrelak and his special nephew Erin Cator.

Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Healthy Pets, PO Box 59, Savannah, NY 13146.