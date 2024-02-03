Health...the final frontier

Okay, regular readers of this Corner know I have a very full and checkered health history. I have had 42 operations on various parts of the body, one bout with cancer, two knee replacements, and numerous screws on both feet. I quip that I have more titanium in my body that a fighter jet.

A recent x-ray of my neck area had one doctor proclaim he was amazed by the bridge work and number of screws implanted every which way.

On top of that, every six months I have to go in and have a 1/4" camera inserted into my bladder, through my penis. Yes, the "cisto" procedure is as much fun as it sounds.

I have rheumatoid arthritis, have had eleven trigger finger releases and three carpel tunnel operations.

Several times a month I must self-inject myself with medications. No, it really doesn’t hurt that much, but I still hesitate every time the needle is about to penetrate the skin. Wife Patti congratulates me on giving myself a shot, but rarely gives me a sucker or sticker to make it feel better.

Every morning Wife Patti ensures I down a fistful of medications, and then there are the night-timers. Three times I have had adverse reactions to prescribed medications. Two times it was Wife Patti screwing up meds and one time I really screwed up on an overdose, but we needn’t go into that.

I discovered that with Wife Patti’s pill mix ups and the fact she has twice as much insurance on me as she has on herself, it makes me question her request for a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) form from me.

I have had several bouts of pneumonia. One time I told Wife Patti I did not believe my breathing pattern was due to a bad cold. "I think something is really wrong," I spouted out. She said it was just a cold and she would go up to the pharmacy and get me some cough syrup. While she was gone for some time, my young son called an ambulance and I ended up in the hospital with...a really bad case of pneumonia. Don’t want to say it, but... I told her so!

With so may operations, at every local hospital, including organ removals, the local anthologists all know my name. The recovery nurses know full well that when I awake after surgeries, I require a glass of apple juice and no fewer that two packages of Lorna Dune cookies. At one time or another, I had 12 different doctors servicing this body. Yes, it was hard keeping some of them straight. "Which doctor am I seeing and for what?", is my question to calendar/appointment-keeping Wife Patti. When a new or old prescription medication is advertized on TV, I always ask.."Am I taking that? If not, should I be?" Wife Patti tersely responded the last time "Not unless you want to get pregnant."

Believe it, or not,the immediate family all had some level of the COVID virus, but with numerous tests, somehow it never hit me. I even thought about kissing strange people on street corners to be part of the crowd.

Due to my health and age status I get a visiting nurse come to the house every month. She checks my vitals and has actually found some abnormalities in this otherwise perfect body.

I also have routine appointments with at least three four doctors.

With all this medical stuff, costs are a concern. It is not unusual for me to lay out several hundred a month above what medical insurance covers.

At the end of every year I get a statement from my medical providers. I usually cost them 10 to 20 times the amount I pay into medical insurance. Yes, after years of paying into the system...I win! I am also the very reason your medical insurance payments are always going up.

With all this medical stuff, believe it, or don’t, I have exercise equipment spread out throughout the house. Some I use on a daily basis for more than hanging clothes.

At 73 I actually consider myself rather lucky. I have rather good health (????) at the moment, have lost more than 40 pounds over the past year and am watching what I eat and drink (sometimes). There are far more people with far more serious medical maladies.

As I have mentioned before, I really do not think about retiring...until...