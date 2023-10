WOLCOTT: Age 88, passed away peacefully on October 5, 2023 surrounded by family. Predeceased by loving wife Cherie. He is survived by his sons Kurt Henninge, Chris Henninge & Danny Henninge; daughter Vickie Henninge Ross; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews & cousins. He enjoyed fishing and spending time at the casino. By Bill’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Arrangements by Genesee Valley Cremation.