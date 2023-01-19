Herbert, Steven E. 

WILLIAMSON: January 16, 2023, at age 64 after 50 days at RGH, in the loving embrace of his family.

Predeceased by parents Marian, Benne, Ella; brothers Benne and David.

Survived by the love of his life MaryBeth Welsh; her children Collin Moore, Candace (Kyle) Bull and granddaughter Madeleine Bull; siblings John (Sandra), Michael (Wendy), Ann Ogilvie, Shani Taha, Pat (Austin) Hutton; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Steve graduated from Williamson Senior High School and had a long career as a truck driver. His goal to drive through all 50 states was unmet as “the feds refuse to build a highway to Hawaii”. In this life he enjoyed cooking for family and friends, The American Legion, NASCAR, Buffalo Bills, the great outdoors, a tall tale and a special sip.

In accordance with Steve’s wishes there will be no visitation. His family will gather for a celebration of life later this year.

Memorials may be directed to The Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario NY 14519.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com