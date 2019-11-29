Herman, Barbara 

7/21/1952 – 11/2/2019LYONS: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Barbara Herman on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 67, with her family by her side. Barb will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, Gene Herman, three daughters, Kristin (Lance) Ramer, Melissa (Sean) Taylor, Amanda Herman, grandchildren, Emily and Megan Taylor, Landon and Grant Ramer, mother-in-law Ethel Herman, sisters and brothers, Sherry (Giles) Bobersky, Cindy (Steve) Donald, Richard (Nancy) Burgess, Ray Burgess, many nieces and nephews, and grand-dog Mya. Barb was born on July 21, 1952 in Syracuse, NY into what would become the very middle of a large family. As child number five, with eight brothers and sisters, Barb’s life has always been about her family. Barb married her loving husband Gene in 1980, and they welcomed three beautiful children together. Being a mother and grandmother were her greatest joys in life. Barb spent her time caring for her children, supporting her husband and their family business, and always putting others before herself. She always had an open door, a cup of coffee by her side, and an abundant family meal on the table every night. She never missed a sporting event, musical, concert, birthday, or graduation. Barb enjoyed summer vacations at their cottage on Black Lake, Caribbean cruises with her husband, and the annual furniture show (and the slots!) in Las Vegas. She hosted large gatherings of family and friends, was an incredible cook, and really loved the simple things in life. She always gave so much and asked for so little in return. Barb was predeceased by her mother and father, Noreen and Earl Burgess, sisters and brothers, Shirley DeCook, Jackie Collins, Ronald Burgess, and Robert Burgess. If the only real purpose on this planet is to leave it better than you found it, to touch lives, to love and be loved, she accomplished all of that and has forever bettered the existence of so many. Services will be held at 11am, on Thursday, December 5, at Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons, NY with Reverend Ellen Knight officiating. A Celebration of Barb’s life will immediately follow at the Lyons VFW, 202 Geneva Street, Lyons, NY. Memorial donations in memory of Barb can be made to the American Heart Association www.heart.org or the American Lung Association www.lung.org. If wishing to send flowers, yellow roses were Barb’s favorite. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Sandra and Heather McGovern for their unconditional support and loving care, especially in Barb’s final days.