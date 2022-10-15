Hochul vs Zeldin...toss up to who is worse

If you were to believe political ads the devil incarnate is running for New York State governor.

Kathy Hochul inherited the worst of the Cuomo era reforms. Cashless bail is a nightmare and the chief reason behind many New York police unions and agencies endorsing her Republican challenger.

Police agencies, including local agencies and area state police are in the midst of a quagmire of repeat arrests for ‘cashless’ defendants failing to appear in court for their crimes. Not just once, but numerous times. It is not unusual to find a repeat ‘no-show’ arrestee failing to appear three, or four times, some dozens of times. It is easier to be a no-show than face a conviction and possible sentencing/fine for the original arrest.

Yes, the ultra-liberal cashless policy emptied jails and prisons, allowing the state to sell-off prisons and lay-off prison staff and exult the tax saving benefits in chest beating moments.

The Cuomo era policy of withholding ‘mug shots’ from newspapers has been ignored by most local sheriff, town and village police agencies and the local State Police readily admit they would love to go back to the old policy of releasing mug shots for their arrests, but alas, their hands are tied with the cashless/no mug shot policy of extreme liberals.

The ultra-liberal cashless bail came with caveats that all but tied the hands of arraignment judges, forced to release defendants they knew would just either fail to show up for court dates, or continue their crime waves. It became extremely obvious to many that allowing CRIMINALS a free pass was a bad idea.

For her part Hochul sticks to the adage that cashless bail is misunderstood and fine upstanding/poor New Yorkers were being jailed, thus not allowing them life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

In all fairness, there were cases where bail was inappropriate and harsh judges set in their ways of using bail as a punishment. But there were also agency outlets like Wayne County’s successful Pre-Trial Release Services that corrected some injustices in the system.

The mug shot deletion was a knee-jerk reaction to unscrupulous outlets using them to make money off the addition/subtraction of mug shots in a pay, or publish fashion. Not releasing photos to legitimate news sources of those arrested for crimes became nothing more than throwing the baby out with the bath water.

Hocul also has been embroiled in a number of controversial state decisions and state bid decisions that have left a sour taste for voters.

Now for Lee Zeldin. The January 6th insurrection/riot and intention to block the election of Biden over Trump in 2020, was followed by blind Republicans trying to unseat the real winner. Then Congressman Zeldin voted with most, not all, of his Republican colleagues to follow the insurrection with a vote of support for Trump and his election lie, most definitely a politicized cowardly move.

Zeldin, an ardent right-to-lifer is in favor of blocking ALL abortions, probably a death knell in an ultra-liberal state like New York.

His use of violent pictures and videos of crime and blaming the Democrats is a tried and true issue to evoke Republicans to throw out Hochul, but is far from the truth.

I only wish the public could see the outlandish press releases, all but ignored by legitimate press, Zeldin and his campaign spew out on a daily basis. It is poking the Republican bear, stretched quasi-facts that only a Trump follower would admire.

Bottom line!

We have a choice of a Democrat that refuses to stand up to ultra liberalism and a Republican lacking the spine to refute Trumpism and MAGA lies.

Good luck at the polls.