Holdridge, Stephen Paul

WILMINGTON, NC: Stephen Paul Holdridge, age 82, formerly of Newark, NY passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at sunrise at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. A graduate of Newark High School, Steve was an innovative entrepreneur, developer, builder and community leader. More than just loving the chase of the real estate deal, he loved to “get his hands dirty” with building, fixing, and always finding new projects, commercial and residential. He once built a two-story playhouse with a fireman’s pole and a built-in slide loved by the neighborhood kids. As a young man, he competed in local Enduro motorcycle events. Steve would often gather up the family for camping trips to the most beautiful spots in upstate New York, visiting waterfalls, hiking trails and cooking by campfire, with his beloved dog. Coming from a family of boaters, he loved to cruise the open water: taking boat trips across the Great Lakes, Canada and St. Lawrence Seaway. After moving to North Carolina in 1994, Steve designed and built his own house, joined the local business community, and explored the local waterways in his boat. A longtime student of World War II history, he particularly loved the military tanks and aircraft carriers of the era. Steve is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana, his 5 children, Pam, Holly, Dan, Heather and Jim, his sister Marti and brother-in-law Chris Tertinek, niece Tammie, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. According to his wishes, Steve will be cremated and his ashes will be dispersed in Sodus Bay, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare 1414 Physician Drive Wilmington, NC 28401. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street,Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099