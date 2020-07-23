Powered by Dark Sky
October 28th 2020, Wednesday
Holdridge, Stephen Paul

by WayneTimes.com
July 23, 2020

WILMINGTON, NC: Stephen Paul Holdridge, age 82, formerly of Newark, NY passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 at sunrise at the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. A graduate of Newark High School, Steve was an innovative entrepreneur, developer, builder and community leader. More than just loving the chase of the real estate deal, he loved to “get his hands dirty” with building, fixing, and always finding new projects, commercial and residential. He once built a two-story playhouse with a fireman’s pole and a built-in slide loved by the neighborhood kids. As a young man, he competed in local Enduro motorcycle events. Steve would often gather up the family for camping trips to the most beautiful spots in upstate New York, visiting waterfalls, hiking trails and cooking by campfire, with his beloved dog. Coming from a family of boaters, he loved to cruise the open water: taking boat trips across the Great Lakes, Canada and St. Lawrence Seaway. After moving to North Carolina in 1994, Steve designed and built his own house, joined the local business community, and explored the local waterways in his boat. A longtime student of World War II history, he particularly loved the military tanks and aircraft carriers of the era. Steve is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana, his 5 children, Pam, Holly, Dan, Heather and Jim, his sister Marti and brother-in-law Chris Tertinek, niece Tammie, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. According to his wishes, Steve will be cremated and his ashes will be dispersed in Sodus Bay, NY. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Lower Cape Fear LifeCare 1414 Physician Drive Wilmington, NC 28401. Share memories and condolences with the family at www.wilmingtoncares.com Wilmington Funeral & Cremation 1535 S. 41st Street,Wilmington, NC 28403. 910.791.9099

McMullen, Philip C.

ONTARIO: Philip passed away on October 23, 2020 surrounded by family at the age of 72. He was born in Lyons, NY to the late Cecil and Lerneda McMullen. Philip was predeceased by his brother, Christopher McMullen and sister, Linda Banzon. Philip grew up in Sodus Point, NY and enjoyed spending time by the Lake […]

Read More
Gutberlet, Gail (Compson)

PALMYRA, FORMERLY OF WEST WEBSTER: Monday, October 26, 2020, age 83. She leaves her husband of 63 years, Robert; daughters, Kathleen Gutberlet (Peter Maslyn) and Susan (David) Hutton; grandchildren, Michael and Andrew (Abbie) Hutton; great-granddaughter, Ava Ann Hutton; sister, Jonie Compson; niece and nephews, Barbara Twist, Bob Carroll and Tom Stauffer; Bacon family cousins.  She […]

Read More
