Jagger, Madelyn Galloway

PALMYRA: Passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 at the age of 96. Born the daughter of Septimius and Myrta Harris Galloway. She is survived by two sons; Kenneth (Lisa) Jagger of Palmyra and Bradley (Cindy) Jagger of Michigan; eight grandchildren, Stacy (JT) Tunnicliff, Kendra (Rich) Lilly, Jennifer (Justin) Dudley, Phillip (Tanya) Jagger, Caitlin (Scott) Laney, Daniel Jagger, Jeffrey Jagger and Lt. Sarah Jagger USN; 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Madelyn is predeceased by her husband Robert K. Jagger and sisters Gwendolyn O’dell and Hilda Burch.

Madelyn was a direct descendant of Lt. James Galloway of the American Revolution and Capt. James Galloway of Palmyra, commissioned in the NY State Militia in 1840. She was a Past Regent of the Colonel William Prescott Chapter NSDAR. Madelyn was a graduate of Palmyra Classical School and had been employed by Sibleys, Sarah Coventry and the Home Meal Service. She was 50 year Horizons member of Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra.

A memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday, March 16 at the Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra with a reception to follow in Fellowship Hall. Private interment will be in East Palmyra Cemetery. Those wishing may direct memorials to the Western Presbyterian Church, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522 or to your favorite charity.

