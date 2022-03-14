Johnson, William Doran

August 12, 1949 – February 23, 2022

HAMPTON, GEORGIA/PALMYRA: On February 23rd, 2022 William (Bill) Doran Johnson, age 72, lost his courageous battle with cancer; his family by his side. Bill was born August 12, 1949 in Clifton Springs, New York to Keith Robbins Johnson and Mary (Hughes) Johnson. He was predeceased by his father, Keith; sister, Judy; brother, Everett; and sister, Nellie and brother-in-law, John Boden. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jean (Harley); A son, Michael Johnson; and daughter, Tina (Johnson) DeBadts of Sodus, New York; stepson, Jonathan (Tashia) Putnam and stepdaughter, Amanda (Shaun) Strotheide all of Georgia.

The eldest son of thirteen, he was always the “BIG BROTHER” and loving son. Leaving behind his mother, Mary Johnson; siblings Rebecca (Roger) Velten; Celeste (Ron) Finewood; Ed (Lori) Johnson; Andrew (Diane) Johnson; Margaret Boden; Earl (Dawn) Johnson, Dan (Pat) Johnson, Cora Collins, and Eric (Jennifer) Johnson. His beloved grandchildren: Mallory and Hadyn Johnson, Gabriella and Caroline DeBadts; Amber (Ro) Sibaja, Trent Allison, Adrienne Putnam, Tucker Matthews and Sadie Putnam. Many nieces and nephews.

Bill opted to leave school (Palmyra-Macedon High School) to take on a full-time job. Earning his GED before entering the US Army in 1970. He received an honorable discharge in 1972 as the rank of Sergeant and earned a National Defense Service Medal. After the Army, he went to work for Mobil Chemical Company in engineering. His job took him all over US and parts of Canada. A self-taught engineer; always engrossed in computer process technology. In 1992 he relocated to Conyers, George where he met his wife, Jean. In 2008 he went to work for AEP in Griffin, Georgia as Maintenance Manager. Bill retired in 2018; AEP became Berry Plastics where he continued to contract until his passing.

Bill had a real passion for travel, cooking and entertaining. Built his own outdoor pizza oven and equipped his patio with an outdoor kitchen. Loved travelling to Mexico and taking cruises. He had a special love for Myrtle Beach where he took many family vacations. You could often find him sitting in front of his computer and CNC machines programming and designing.

A private celebration of his life was held at his home in Hampton, Georgia on Saturday, February 27th with close family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and coworkers. At his wishes, no memorial services will be held. In his memory, please feel free to donate to a charity of your choice.