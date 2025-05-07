What are you looking for?

Close X
daymonth 00, 0000
1 2 3 4
LOGIN
CLOSE

Sections

Featured NewsCommunitySportsState & NationLaw & OrderColumnsObituaries

How can we help?

AdvertiseSubscribeE-Edition LoginManage Account
Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Uncategorized

Kellam, Melody L. (Dumass) 

May 7, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

SAVANNAH: Melody Kellam, 69, passed away peacefully, early Saturday morning, May 3, 2025, at her home with her loving and supportive family and friends by her side.

Melody was born on September 28, 1955, in Lyons, the daughter of the late Ralph and Genevieve (Dumas) Snyder. Melody worked at Parker Hannifin until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going to the casino.

She is survived by her children; Paige (Jim Barnes) Snyder, Jody Lynn, Paul, and Robert (Tina True) Donnelly, brother; Alan Snyder, good friend; William Cator, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life Saturday, May 17 from 12:00 to 4:00PM at the Clyde Fire Hall, 15 Ford Street, Clyde, NY.

SUBSCRIBE

Get HOME DELIEVERY plus DIGITAL ACCESS
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed. Stock images by DepositPhotos.