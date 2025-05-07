Kellam, Melody L. (Dumass) 

SAVANNAH: Melody Kellam, 69, passed away peacefully, early Saturday morning, May 3, 2025, at her home with her loving and supportive family and friends by her side.

Melody was born on September 28, 1955, in Lyons, the daughter of the late Ralph and Genevieve (Dumas) Snyder. Melody worked at Parker Hannifin until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and going to the casino.

She is survived by her children; Paige (Jim Barnes) Snyder, Jody Lynn, Paul, and Robert (Tina True) Donnelly, brother; Alan Snyder, good friend; William Cator, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life Saturday, May 17 from 12:00 to 4:00PM at the Clyde Fire Hall, 15 Ford Street, Clyde, NY.