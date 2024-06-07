Kemp, Mariah

Sunrise May 19, 1992 - Sunset June 4, 2024

LYONS: Calling hours are Tuesday, June 11, 2024 from 11am-12pm. The funeral will be held from 12:00-1:30pm at the Lyons Community Center, 9 Manhattan St, Lyons, NY 14489.

Mariah was born May 19, 1992 to Reverend Michael A Kemp and Evelyn Kemp. She graduated from Lyons Jr.-Sr. High, where she played basketball, volleyball and 2009 Class C shot put champion section V.

Mariah is one of the kindest young women you would ever meet. Always willing to give to others even when she had little to give. Mariah’s smile was so contagious, always spreading joy when she entered a room. Her laughter would lift your spirit, even when she was dealing with her own personal pain. Mariah was also goofy. She could make you laugh until you were in tears. She loved everyone, especially her 3 girls (The J Squad) as she called them.

Mariah leaves to cherish her loving memory her parents, Rev. Michael and Evelyn Kemp. Her three daughters, Jaiden Kemp Ashford, Jenaè Wiggins and JaMya Kemp. Her grandma Bernestien Kemp. One brother, Michael Kemp Jr. Two sisters Malikka Kemp and Kiana Ankoma Nyarko. Her nephews Marcus Graham, Tony Pierre. Her cousins very close to her Elgina, Evette, Esmine, Kristal and Kristien and special Uncle Joe Bell and a host of uncles and aunts and special family and friends.

