Randy S. Kerr passed away at age 67 on October 12, 2023. Randy leaves behind his wife and best friend, Rhonda, sons, Justin (Ali) and Travis (Jennifer), and eight precious grandchildren, Brody, Easton, Chase, Dixon, McKenna, Levi, Emberleigh, and Audrey who were more than anything to him.

Everyone remembers his kindness and smiles. We remember his love and affection. As per his request, there will be no service or calling hours. To honor him, smile and say hello to someone and they will never be a stranger. Randy is up there mowing the clouds and stacking the stars.

