Kieper, Vaudean “Dean” J. 

WILLIAMSON: After a long fulfilling life, Dean entered into rest peacefully on August 19, 2023 at age 96.

Predeceased by her husband: Carl H. Kieper; grandson: David Kieper.

Survived by her loving sons: Carl A. (Sharon) and Wayne (Rachel) Kieper; grandchildren: Nathan (Megan), Paul (Tara), Kathryn (Kirk Tibbets), Kevin (Keiko) Kieper; great grandchildren: Emily, Lily, Hailey, Zoe, and Max; many extended family members and friends.

A celebration of Dean’s life will be held at the Williamson United Methodist Church on (Saturday), September 30, 2023 at 11am with reception to follow. Private burial in Sunnyside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dean can be made to the Williamson Volunteer Ambulance Service or to her church.

